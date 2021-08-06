President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
Parliament adjourned for day following continuous protests by opposition

AMN / NEW DELHI

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day following continuous protest by the Opposition parties over Pegasus, farm laws and other issues.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled after first adjournment at 12 noon, Opposition members including Congress, TMC and DMK again trooped into the well with placards raising slogans.

Amid ruckus, the House passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed without any discussion. When the House was taking up the bills for consideration and passage, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the opposition is demanding justice for the farmers but the government is not willing to discuss their issues.

Responding to it, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal asserted that the government is ready for discussion but the opposition is not allowing it. As uproar continued, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, when the House met for the day, Opposition members including Congress, TMC and DMK created ruckus. Amid noisy scenes Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the agitating members to allow the House to function but they did not pay heed. Later, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

In the morning, the House congratulated Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics and making India proud.

To mark the Hiroshima and Nagasaki day today, the Speaker recalled the horror of destruction and stressed the need for stability, peace and brotherhood in the world.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met after first adjournment at 12 noon, Opposition members including Congress, TMC, DMK and Left again came into the well pressing their demand for discussion on Pegasus snooping and other issues.

Amid uproar, the Presiding Officer tried to run the Question Hour but could not succeed and the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, when the House assembled for the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said that the Chairman has accepted calling attention and short duration discussion on different issues including farmer agitation and asked the Government and the Opposition to decide the timing.

But Opposition members including Congress, TMC, DMK and Left pressed their demand for discussion on Pegasus snooping and came into the well raising slogans. Members from RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, Aam Aadmi Party and others were also on their feet. Amid pandemonium, the Deputy Chairman tried to run the Zero Hour. As noisy scenes continued, he adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The House also congratulated Indian Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for winning the Silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Ravi Rana today staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Complex . Speaking to media, She appealed opposition parties to end the logjam in Parliament.

