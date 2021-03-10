Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Saina’ to hit theatres on March 26

Parineeti Chopra has announced the release date of her much-anticipated sports-drama ‘Saina’, based on the life of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal. The film will hit the big screens on March 26, 2021.The ‘Girl on The Train’ actor hopped on to Instagram and dropped the first look poster of the film. The poster, featured along with the announcement about the release date of the biopic, showcases a clear blue sky and a hand with a tricolour wrist band that is open in the air to catch a shuttlecock.The poster read, “An incredible true story.” And a phrase “Maar Doongi” (will hit). With the poster, Chopra wrote in the caption, “SAINA! (a racket and shuttlecock emoticon), In cinemas 26th March.”

The ‘Namaste England’ star who will be seen getting into the shoes of Indian shuttler Saina, sustained an injury on her neck, and went through four months’ rigorous training and hard work, during the making of the film.

Written and directed by Amol Gupte, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah.