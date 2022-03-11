Panchayati Raj System is very important to achieve Gandhi’s dream of Gram Swarajya: PM

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Panchayati Raj System is very important to achieve Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Gram Swarajya.

Addressing the Gujarat Maha- Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad on Friday, Mr. Modi said, Mahatma Gandhi wanted to achieve rural development through rural empowerment. He said, Gujarat is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel and we are committed to fulfill the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel during the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Modi said, Gujarat is at the forefront in the country in women representation in the Panchayati Raj system. He added, Gujarat is also pioneer in Samras (Un-opposed) Gram Panchayats- the idea flot by Shri Vinoba Bhave to eliminate the enmity in villages caused due to elections.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the villagers of the country and Gujarat for showing awareness against the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr. Modi said, when the entire world was facing the hardship caused by the pandemic, our villagers had shown better awareness to check the spread of pandemic. He also thanked small farmers for putting their best efforts to achieve highest ever foodgrain production.

Prime Minister Modi appealed to the village panchayat members to work for the upliftment of the villagers with a series of small initiatives. He appealed to the villagers and Panchayat members to work for village school, water conservation, natural farming, tree plantation etc. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also spoke on this occasion.

About 1.4 lakh representatives of taluka and district panchayats and Councillors of Municipal corporations along with women sarpanchs of villages attended the meeting.