Pak’s Foreign Minister speaks to Iraq, Bahrain counterparts over evolving situation in Middle East

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday spoke to his counterparts from Iraq and Bahrain as part of its diplomatic outreach in the context of the evolving situation in the Middle East.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a statement saying Qureshi informed his interlocutors that Pakistan was deeply concerned over the recent developments that carried grave implications for regional peace and security. Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue to play a constructive role in facilitating efforts to secure peace and stability in the region.