Pakistan security forces launch midnight raid on Imran Khan supporters after violent protests

Nov 27, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan’s security forces have launched a sweeping midnight raid on supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan after they stormed areas around D-Chowk in Islamabad, demanding his release. Hundreds of protesters were arrested as security forces moved in amidst a pitch-dark central Islamabad, where lights were turned off and teargas was deployed to disperse the crowds. 

Yesterday, thousands of protesters, led by Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, gathered in the city center. They broke through multiple security lines and reached the Red Zone, the country’s most sensitive area, which houses key government buildings.

Violence erupted during the protests, resulting in at least six deaths and dozens of injuries in clashes between demonstrators and security forces. The situation remains tense as the crackdown continues.

