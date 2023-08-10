Pakistan President approves premature dissolution of National Assembly at outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice

AMN

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has approved the premature dissolution of the National Assembly. Pakistan President’s announcement came late last night after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent him a summary on Tuesday for dissolution of National Assembly. Shehbaz Sharif’s move formally started the process for the appointment of a caretaker setup. The elected government in Pakistan has completed its five-year constitutional term. Now the general elections will have to be held within 90 days. The Election Commission of Pakistan will make the announcement regarding the date of the polls.