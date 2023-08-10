इंडियन आवाज़     10 Aug 2023 11:20:32      انڈین آواز
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaces its Chief of General Staff, Pak Su Il

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has replaced its Chief of General Staff, Pak Su Il. Pak was replaced by General Ri Yong Gil, who previously served as Defence Minister. According to reports, North Korean leader has instructed military to be prepared in case of war. Kim has also directed to conduct drills with country’s latest weapons and equipment.

This comes after Kim Jong Un visited a weapons factories last week where he called for more missile engines, artillery and other weapons to be built at a large scale. North Korea is set to stage a parade on 9th September which marked 75th anniversary of Foundation of the Republic. Meanwhile, the US accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine. However, Russia has denied these claims.

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

