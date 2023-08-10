North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaces its Chief of General Staff, Pak Su Il

WEB DESK

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has replaced its Chief of General Staff, Pak Su Il. Pak was replaced by General Ri Yong Gil, who previously served as Defence Minister. According to reports, North Korean leader has instructed military to be prepared in case of war. Kim has also directed to conduct drills with country’s latest weapons and equipment.

This comes after Kim Jong Un visited a weapons factories last week where he called for more missile engines, artillery and other weapons to be built at a large scale. North Korea is set to stage a parade on 9th September which marked 75th anniversary of Foundation of the Republic. Meanwhile, the US accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine. However, Russia has denied these claims.