Pakistan: Opposition tables no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, session adjourned

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday resumed its crucial session where the Opposition tabled the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Soon after, the session was adjourned till 31st March.

Earlier, interior minister Sheikh Rashid said a no-trust motion would take place on 4th April.

According to reports, Khan had called an urgent meeting and earlier held talks with Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, who too is facing a no-confidence motion in the province.

On 8th March, a joint Opposition submitted the motion with the National Assembly along with a requisition to the speaker to summon the session within mandatory 14 days.

The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is heading a coalition government and can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government.