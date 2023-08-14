Pakistan: Interim PM-designate Kakar relinquishes Senate, party positions

WEB DESK

Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister-designate Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday surrendered his membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and resigned as a senator.

Taking to X — formerly known as Twitter — Kakar said: “Owing to the fundamental responsibility conferred upon me as the caretaker Prime Minister, I have decided to surrender my membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and relinquish my Senate position.”

The caretaker premier-designate also requested the people to pray for him so that he can comply with their expectations by fulfilling his fundamental responsibility in the best manner.

A day earlier, the newly-appointed caretaker PM, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for supporting his nomination for the coveted slot to oversee upcoming general elections in the country.

Kakar — a little-known lawmaker belonging to BAP — was selected as caretaker prime minister, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Saturday.

The decision was taken in the second round of consultations between outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Raja Riaz, and a summary to this effect has been approved by President Arif Alvi under Article 224 1A.

Meanwhile Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed hope that the caretaker PM-designate Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar will ensure the conduct of transparent, free, and impartial elections, which are likely to take place next year.

The premier’s message for Kakar came in a statement released by the PM’s Office on Sunday in which he also congratulated him for being selected for the coveted post.

The prime minister termed Kakar’s choice for the top position as a “welcoming” development as the senator hails from Balochistan. PM Shehbaz referred to the caretaker prime minister as an educated and patriotic person.

The premier said that the administration under his own leadership has worked hard day and night to bring the country to economic stability in the last 16 months, hoping for Kakar’s interim government to continue ensuring the same policies for keeping the economy stable.

He has urged Kakar to ensure continuity of development, construction, and economic improvement, which is essential for the betterment of Pakistan and its people.

“I pray that the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet fulfill the expectations of the people and the constitution,” PM Shehbaz said in his message for the interim premier.