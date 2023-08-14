इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2023 10:22:29      انڈین آواز
‘Bharat Utsav’ Commences in Dubai to Showcase Indian Culture, Commemorate Indian Independence

In Dubai, UAE, a three-day event celebrating Indian art and heritage, ‘Bharat Utsav’, commenced in Dubai. The festival, which commemorates India’s Independence Day on August 15th, aims to display the country’s diverse cultural richness.

The opening day of the festival featured artwork representing all Indian states, each adorned with unique motifs. This offered a glimpse of India’s creativity and variety. The festival also featured classical Indian music performances, cultural exhibitions, and instrumental music and dances from across India.

The festival gained an extra layer of importance with the endorsement of the Consulate General of India, solidifying its position as a cultural beacon.

The festival’s main goal is to highlight the charm of Indian culture and provide a platform for different artistic expressions. From classical Indian music performances to cultural exhibitions, the event offers a mix of experiences for attendees.

The  Bharat Utsav not only celebrates India’s cultural heritage but also demonstrates how artistic expressions can unite people across borders. 

