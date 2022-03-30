FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2022 08:10:08      انڈین آواز

Pakistan: Imran Khan govt reduced to minority as key ally MQM quits coalition

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led coalition government, formally announced on Wednesday that it was joining the opposition ranks ahead of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.No-trust vote expected to take place on 3rd April

AMN / WEB DESK

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government received a massive blow by a key ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) after it struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

With this development, the Imran Khan government has lost its majority in the lower house of Pakistan’s Parliament following the late-night development days ahead of the no-confidence motion or no-trust vote against Imran Khan. The no-trust vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take place on April 3.

Pakistan’s joint opposition has now 177 members of the national assembly after the ruling coalition partner MQM-P decided to part ways with the Imran Khan-led government is left with 164 members. The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172.

The MQM-P’s decision to support the Opposition came after both sides signed a draft prepared by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune

In the IPL Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in Pune last night. Put in to bat ...

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins the BBC ISWOTY award

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 29  March:   Tokyo Olympics  silver medallist  weightlifter Saikhom Mirab ...

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi wins Delhi International

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi 29 March; National Champion Arjun Erigaisi crashed through the defenses of Kart ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart