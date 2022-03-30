Pakistan: Imran Khan govt reduced to minority as key ally MQM quits coalition

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led coalition government, formally announced on Wednesday that it was joining the opposition ranks ahead of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.No-trust vote expected to take place on 3rd April

AMN / WEB DESK

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government received a massive blow by a key ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) after it struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

With this development, the Imran Khan government has lost its majority in the lower house of Pakistan’s Parliament following the late-night development days ahead of the no-confidence motion or no-trust vote against Imran Khan. The no-trust vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to take place on April 3.

Pakistan’s joint opposition has now 177 members of the national assembly after the ruling coalition partner MQM-P decided to part ways with the Imran Khan-led government is left with 164 members. The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172.

The MQM-P’s decision to support the Opposition came after both sides signed a draft prepared by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab.