Pakistan: Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Former prime minister Imran Khan has been arrested after Islamabad court finds him guilty of ‘corrupt practices’ in Toshakhana case .This is the second time the PTI chief has been arrested in nearly three months; he’s been handed 3 years in jail, Rs100,000 fine imposed.

Now, Imran Khan technically stands disqualified from holding any public office for five years under Article 63(1)(h) of Pakistan’s Constitution, says ‘Dawn’ report. Imran Khan (till he was in office) readily played a captive of the cantonment shenanigans but later fell out !The court sentenced Imran — who was absent from court — to three years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on him while hearing the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) criminal complaint against the PTI chief for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts. His lawyers were also not present, reports ‘Dawn’.