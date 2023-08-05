Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft successfully injected into lunar orbit

FILE PHOTO

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully injected into the lunar orbit on Saturday. Indian Space Research Organization in a tweet said, a retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru. The next operation- reduction of orbit- is scheduled to take place on Sunday around 11 PM Indian Standard Time.



After lunar orbit injection, Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is slated to orbit the Moon multiple times, gradually approaching the Moon. Once it reaches a 100 km orbit above the lunar surface, the lander and rover will be detached and manoeuvred to soft-land on the surface of the moon. The spacecraft is expected to complete a 40-day journey to make a soft landing near the Moon’s south pole around August 23rd. India will be the fourth country to achieve this feat and the first to land softly near the lunar south pole. Chandrayaan 3 was launched on July 14 by GSLV Mark III launcher.