इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2023 11:55:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft successfully injected into lunar orbit

Leave a comment
Published On: By
FILE PHOTO

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully injected into the lunar orbit on Saturday. Indian Space Research Organization in a tweet said, a retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru. The next operation- reduction of orbit- is scheduled to take place on Sunday around 11 PM Indian Standard Time.

After lunar orbit injection, Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is slated to orbit the Moon multiple times, gradually approaching the Moon. Once it reaches a 100 km orbit above the lunar surface, the lander and rover will be detached and manoeuvred to soft-land on the surface of the moon. The spacecraft is expected to complete a 40-day journey to make a soft landing near the Moon’s south pole around August 23rd. India will be the fourth country to achieve this feat and the first to land softly near the lunar south pole. Chandrayaan 3 was launched on July 14 by GSLV Mark III launcher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart