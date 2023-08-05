Govt defers implementation of laptop, PCs import restrictions to Nov 1





The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a late-night decision on Friday announced that it has decided to delay the licensing mandate for the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers till November 1, 2023.

“Import consignments can be cleared till October 31, 2023 without a license for restricted imports. For clearance of import consignments with effect from Novermber 1, 2023, a valid License for Restricted imports is required: Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Government of India,” said the notification from DGFT.

Earlier Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Twitter wrote that the government is likely to extend the time limitation for import license by a month. This is to hand in more time to industries for the clearance of shipments in transit.