Pakistan, Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif’s parties claim to be leading in early results

AMN / WEB DESK

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s party was slightly ahead in the early results of the General Elections. The country’s media reported that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, President and the country’s former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have secured National and Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore.

On the other hand, amid reports of clashes and delays counting of votes, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf claims to be leading in 150 seats.

Amnesty International called the suspension of mobile services a blunt attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged people in Pakistan to refrain from violence as vote counting is underway.



Meanwhile, Karachi’s stock index and Pakistan’s sovereign bonds fell because of the uncertainty.

Media reports suggested that Imran Khan-backed candidates have performed surprisingly well despite the odds stacked against them. Imran Khan is in jail and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was barred from the election, so his supporters contested as independents.