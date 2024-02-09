Pakistan Election results — PTI backed Independents dominate polls as results coming out slowly

Votes are being counted after yesterday’s general election which was marred by the suspension of mobile phone services and violent unrest

AMN / WEB DESK

Paksitanis accross the world and political analysts eagerly waiting for official results even as unofficial and unconfirmed results for the general elections 2024 have started trickling.

Despite the suspension of mobile phone and internet services, a large number of people across Paksitan exercised their right to vote to elect their representatives for national and provincial assemblies — on 855 constituencies.

More than 1.4 million polling staff performed their duties at 90,675 polling stations — of which 16,766 were declared as extremely sensitive. To ensure voter turnout, February 8 was declared as a public holiday.

The Interior Ministry, early Thursday morning, suspended cellular services citing the security situation. The country witnessed a largely peaceful polling process, however, a terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, martyred four policemen.

The election results were expected to be completed a few hours after midnight and the complete compilation might be done in the early hours of Friday — through the ECP’s Result Management System.