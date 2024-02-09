India, Türkiye, and Qatar Named Guests of Honor at 2024 World Governments Summit in Dubai

@WorldGovSummit

AMN / WEB DESK

India, Türkiye, and Qatar have been declared the guests of honor at the 2024 World Governments Summit which is set to take place in Dubai from February 12-14.

The summit, themed ‘Shaping Future Governments,’ will see the participation of over 25 government and state heads from around the world. The delegations from Türkiye, India, and Qatar will be led by their respective leaders: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The guest countries will showcase their successful government experiences and best developmental practices during the summit, which will bring together thought leaders, experts, and representatives of over 85 international and regional organisations with 120 governmental delegations, and 4,000 attendees. The event is expected to draw over 4,000 attendees, including representatives from 85 international and regional organizations.