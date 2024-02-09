इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 06:36:26      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India, Türkiye, and Qatar Named Guests of Honor at 2024 World Governments Summit in Dubai

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@WorldGovSummit

AMN / WEB DESK

India, Türkiye, and Qatar have been declared the guests of honor at the 2024 World Governments Summit which is set to take place in Dubai from February 12-14.

The summit, themed ‘Shaping Future Governments,’ will see the participation of over 25 government and state heads from around the world. The delegations from Türkiye, India, and Qatar will be led by their respective leaders: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The guest countries will showcase their successful government experiences and best developmental practices during the summit, which will bring together thought leaders, experts, and representatives of over 85 international and regional organisations with 120 governmental delegations, and 4,000 attendees. The event is expected to draw over 4,000 attendees, including representatives from 85 international and regional organizations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فلسطین میں 13لاکھ بچے انتہائی تشویشناک حالات میں رہنے پر مجبور￼

اقوام متحدہ کے ذیلی ادارے یونیسیف نے کہا ہے کہ غزہ پر اسرائیل ...

پاکستان : الیکشن سے ایک روز قبل بلوچستان کے دو اضلاع میں انتخابی دفاتر کے باہر دھماکے، 26 افراد جاں بحق

عام انتخابات سے ایک روز قبل بلوچستان کے دو اضلاع میں انتخابی ...

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart