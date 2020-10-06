Pakistan govt cracks down on leaders of opposition parties under sedition law

WEB DESK

Pakistan government has cracked down on multiple leaders of opposition parties using sedition law, as they have formed a united political front against the Imran Khan-led government.

The latest case under the sedition law was filed against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on the basis of charges of criminal conspiracy for making provocative speeches in London to defame Pakistan’s institutions.

As many as 11 Pakistani opposition parties announced the formation of a joint platform, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), at the conclusion of an All Parties Conference on 20th of September. It called for Prime Minister Khan and his ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf party step down and announce fresh nationwide elections. It further demanded the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission to probe abuses against the people since Pakistan’s independence in 1947.