Pakistan Former president Mamnoon Hussain died at 80

Former president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 80. Hussain had been under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for the past two weeks, Geo News quoted his son Arsalan Mamnoon as saying.

Hussain, of the PML-N, served as the 12th President of Pakistan between September 2013 and September 2018. He had replaced Asif Ali Zardari and was succeeded by Arif Alvi.

A textile businessman from Karachi, Hussain had been an active member of the PML-N since the 1960s. He was governor of Sindh from June to October 1999 when Nawaz Sharif’s government was overthrown by the then army chief General Pervez Musharraf.

He had resigned his membership of the PML-N soon after the results of the election were announced in what was seen as a symbolic move to establish himself as a non-partisan president.

Born in Agra, undivided India in 1940, his family migrated to settle in Karachi in 1949. After being home schooled, Hussain enrolled in the Karachi University where he studied for the Commerce degree. After graduating from the Karachi University in 1963,he entered in the master’s program at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi, and obtained his MBA degree in 1965.