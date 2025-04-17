Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Pakistan Foreign Minister to visit Dhaka on April 27

Apr 17, 2025

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. File Photo

DHAKA

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on a two-day official visit on April 27.

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin shared the information while briefing reporters at the foreign ministry today.

The upcoming visit of the Pakistani foreign minister was discussed during the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) — a bilateral talk at the foreign secretary level – between Bangladesh and Pakistan — held in Dhaka today.

“At today’s meeting, we discussed the visit of the Pakistani foreign minister and finalized the dates. He will visit Dhaka from April 27 to 28,” said the foreign secretary.

Responding to a question about possible signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during the visit, Jashim Uddin said, that several MoUs are under discussion between the two countries.

“With the Pakistani foreign minister’s visit in mind, we have formed a working group comprising officials from our foreign ministry and the Pakistan High Commission. The goal is to finalize those MoUs through consultations with the relevant ministries,” he added.

Asked whether Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus is likely to visit Pakistan soon, the foreign secretary said, “At the moment, we are focusing on the Pakistani foreign minister’s upcoming visit.”

Last time a Pakistani foreign minister visited Dhaka was in 2012, when former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar came to Bangladesh. BSS

