Bangladesh: BNP dissatisfied over absence of clear election roadmap

Law adviser assures polls by June ’26

Zakir Hossain in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of a specific timeline for upcoming general elections.

“We are absolutely not satisfied with his (the chief adviser’s) remarks,” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir after his meeting with chief adviser Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna on Wednesday. “If the election is not held by December, the country’s political and social situation will deteriorate further, ” he said.



The nearly two-hour meeting saw the BNP delegation submit a letter demanding control of commodity prices, withdrawal of “false” cases from the 1/11 regime and Awami League era, and the prompt implementation of electoral reforms along with a clear roadmap. According to Alamgir, the chief adviser mentioned plans to hold elections between December and June 2026, but did not provide a definitive date. “This ambiguity is unacceptable,” he warned, stating that the party would consult internally and with allies before deciding its next course of action. BNP leaders also raised concerns over the ongoing reform process, withdrawal of political cases, and the trial of Sheikh Hasina.



Interim government law adviser Asif Nazrul clarified: “Saying December to June does not mean we intentionally plan to delay until May or June… The timeline depends on reforms, judicial processes, and other factors.” He stressed, “We categorically said that under no circumstances will the election be pushed beyond June.” BNP, however, insists that reforms should come from an elected government. “We’re open to drafting a charter based on mutual consensus and then move to elections,” Alamgir stated. The party also alleges a shift in the government’s stance—from a December election, as previously indicated in February, to a more fluid June 2026 timeline.

Political analyst Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah commented: “At this moment, the two most active political parties are BNP and Jamaat. If they take a united direction, this government will not last even three days.” He added, “Whether you’re a Nobel laureate or not, public outrage doesn’t care. This is not a Greek city-state.” Meanwhile, Asif Nazrul reiterated that the interim government is committed to holding elections “as early as possible” within the December–June window. “There is no intention to delay the election or cling to power,” he said. Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and deputies Apurba Jahangir and Azad Majumder were also present during the media briefing.