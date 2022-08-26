FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan declares national emergency in wake of rain-induced floods

Pakistan government today officially declared a national emergency in wake of the rain-induced floods which have so far killed 937 people and left at least 30 million without shelter. The Pakistani government called the incessant monsoon rains a climate-inducted humanitarian crisis of epic proportions.

According to media reports, the abnormal increase in rainfall has generated flash floods across the country, particularly in the southern part of Pakistan. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a statement said, the country received 166.8mm of rain in August, as compared to the average of 48mm. The Authority said, the rains and floods had so far killed 937 people, including 343 children.

It said Sindh province reported the highest number of deaths as 306 people lost their lives due to floods and rain-related incidents. The NDMA also said that Sindh and Balochistan are the worst-hit regions. According to local media, 23 districts of Sindh being declared calamity-hit. Earlier, Pakistan has urged to the international community to help with relief efforts.

