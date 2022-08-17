Pakistan: At least 20 people killed in collision between passenger bus, oil tanker in Punjab province

WEB DESK

In Pakistan, at least 20 people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker in the Punjab province yesterday.

According to media reports, the accident occurred on a motorway in Multan, around 350 kilometer from Lahore.

Local police, in a statement, said that three buses were racing when one of them rammed into an oil tanker. The statement further said, the crash triggered a fire that burned both the tanker and the bus. It said, at least 20 passengers had died in the incident and some of them burnt completely. Local media reported that the bus was bound for the southern port city of Karachi.