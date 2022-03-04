Pakistan: 56 killed, 194 injured in Peshawar mosque blast

social media photo

A powerful bomb exploded inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in northwestern city of Peshawar in Pakistan today. At least 56 worshippers were killed and 194 wounded, many of them critically, police said.

Peshawar Police Chief Muhammed Ejaz Khan said, the violence started when two armed attackers opened fire on police outside the mosque in Peshawar’s old city. One attacker and one policeman were killed in the gunfight, and another police official was wounded.

The remaining attacker then ran inside the mosque and detonated a bomb.

Local police official Waheed Khan said the explosion occurred as worshippers had gathered in the Kucha Risaldar mosque for Friday prayers. The death toll will likely rise as many of the wounded are in critical condition, he added.

Ambulances rushed through congested narrow streets carrying the wounded to hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing.