FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2022 01:09:57      انڈین آواز

Pakistan: 56 killed, 194 injured in Peshawar mosque blast

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image
social media photo

AMN/ WEB DESK

A powerful bomb exploded inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in northwestern city of Peshawar in Pakistan today. At least 56 worshippers were killed and 194 wounded, many of them critically, police said.

Peshawar Police Chief Muhammed Ejaz Khan said, the violence started when two armed attackers opened fire on police outside the mosque in Peshawar’s old city. One attacker and one policeman were killed in the gunfight, and another police official was wounded.

The remaining attacker then ran inside the mosque and detonated a bomb.

Local police official Waheed Khan said the explosion occurred as worshippers had gathered in the Kucha Risaldar mosque for Friday prayers. The death toll will likely rise as many of the wounded are in critical condition, he added.

Ambulances rushed through congested narrow streets carrying the wounded to hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Home Courts and  Draw give  India advantage vs Denmark in Davis Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi India will like  to convert home conditions and favourable draw when they take on Denmar ...

Amit Khatri to face Chinese trio in World Race Walking event

Harpal Singh Bedi New  Delhi, 3 March : 10000m Race Walk silver medalist in the World Athletics U20 Ch ...

Five-including 4 from Tamil Nadu-share lead at Senior Nationals Chess

Harpal Singh Bedi  Five Players - Including four from  Tamil Nadu -GM Gukesh D ; GM Iniyan P, GM Arav ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart