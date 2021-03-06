India’s total vaccine supply under Vaccine Maitri initiative reaches 461.66 lakh doses
Climate Change can be fought through policies, laws, rules and orders as well as behavioral change, says PM
India’s resolute response on borders helped in positive, peaceful resolution of significant issues: Defence Minister
India conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology off Odisha coast
06 Mar 2021

P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth & Sai Praneeth in action in singles quarterfinals of Swiss Open Badminton

In Swiss Open Super-300 Badminton tournament, Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth will play their quarterfinals of the singles competition today. Reigning women’s world champion Sindhu will take on Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, while World championship bronze medallist, Sai Praneeth will clash with eleventh ranked Lee Zii Jia.

Srikanth will play Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen who holds 18th world ranking. Ajay Jayaram lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 9-21, 6-21 in his quarterfinal match this evening.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also lost to the pair of Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing 17-21, 21-16, 18-21. In Men’s double, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia in their Quarterfinals tonight.

The Indian Awaaz