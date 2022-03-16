FreeCurrencyRates.com

Over five lakh 58 thousand villages have mobile broadband wireless coverage in India

MoS for Communications informs in Lok Sabha

WEB DESK

The government today said over five lakh 58 thousand villages have mobile broadband wireless coverage in the country. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said according to census of 2011, there are five lakh 97 thousand 618 inhabited villages in the country.

He said BharatNet project is implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to all Gram Panchayats in the country and a total number of over one lakh 72 thousand Gram Panchayats are made service ready. Mr Chauhan said the scope of BharatNet project has been extended upto villages beyond Gram Panchayats.

The Government is extending 4G mobile connectivity to uncovered villages with funding from Universal Service Obligation Fund in a phased manner in order to provide broadband services to the citizens.

