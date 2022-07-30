Over 4.16 lakh Indian workers migrated to 18 ECR countries for jobs since 2020: Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

Tweeted by

Staff Reporter

The Government on Friday said that over four lakh 16 thousand Indian workers have migrated till last month to 18 Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries for overseas employment since 2020. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said whenever an Indian migrant worker dies abroad, concerned Indian Mission or Post provides the immediate necessary assistance.

The External Affairs Minister said Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana is a mandatory insurance scheme for Indian emigrant workers. The scheme provides an insurance cover of 10 lakh rupees and other benefits in case of accidental death or permanent disability leading to job loss at a nominal insurance premium of 275 rupees for two years or 375 rupees for three years validity.



Dr. Jaishankar said cases of accidental deaths of Indian citizens are investigated by respective police authorities and enforcement agencies of concerned country. However, in cases where the families of deceased request for post-mortem or re-investigation, Indian Mission or Post abroad liaise with concerned foreign Government to facilitate the same.

Out of 2570 death-related grievances registered, he said, 2478 have been resolved. The Government has taken several steps to facilitate grievance redressal.