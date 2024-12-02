Over 2,000 BSF Personnel Deployed in Jammu for Enhanced Border Security

file photo

AMN / WEB DESK

The Border Security Force (BSF) has completed the deployment of two fresh battalions, comprising more than 2,000 personnel, in the Jammu region.

The deployment is to better plug infiltration from across the Pakistan front and check the recent spurt of terrorist activities in the area. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that the new troops of these units have been deployed “in depth areas” as the “second line of defence” just behind the BSF border deployment along the international border (IB) with Pakistan.

These two BSF battalions were recently withdrawn from the anti-Naxal operations theatre of Odisha and have now been deployed fully in the Jammu region. This was a task to be accomplished before the onset of winters when securing the International Border against infiltration from Pakistan becomes challenging. The personnel of the new units have been deployed around the Samba area, some other vulnerable patches in the Jammu region and along the Punjab boundary that abuts Jammu.

The force guards more than 2,289 km of the international boundary that runs along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat along India’s western flank. The Jammu region accounts for 485 km of this border interspersed with dense forests and mountainous terrain.