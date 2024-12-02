UP: Judicial probe begin in Sambhal violence case

AMN / SAMBHAL

Members of the judicial inquiry commission formed to investigate the violence that took place during the second survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal reached the mosque and started their enquiry.

The commission headed by retired high court judge Devendra Kumar Arora and also comprising former state police chief Arvind Kumar Jain and retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad was formed by the State government to inquire into the violence that killed four people and left around 25 others including policemen injured.

Two members of the commission visited the mosque and talked to the police and administrative officers, owners of nearby shops and those who were present in the mosque. Commissioner of the Moradabad division Anjaneya Kumar Singh along with other senior officers were present during the enquiry. Meanwhile, the situation in Sambhal is returning to normalcy.