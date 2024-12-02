The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

UP: Judicial probe begin in Sambhal violence case

Dec 1, 2024

AMN / SAMBHAL

Members of the judicial inquiry commission formed to investigate the violence that took place during the second survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal reached the mosque and started their enquiry.

The commission headed by retired high court judge Devendra Kumar Arora and also comprising former state police chief Arvind Kumar Jain and retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad was formed by the State government to inquire into the violence that killed four people and left around 25 others including policemen injured.

Two members of the commission visited the mosque and talked to the police and administrative officers, owners of nearby shops and those who were present in the mosque. Commissioner of the Moradabad division Anjaneya Kumar Singh along with other senior officers were present during the enquiry. Meanwhile, the situation in Sambhal is returning to normalcy.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Over 2,000 BSF Personnel Deployed in Jammu for Enhanced Border Security

Dec 1, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Gadkari, Yogi discuss major road projects for Maha Kumbh

Dec 1, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Jaishankar expresses grief over murder of Indian student in USA

Dec 1, 2024

You missed

POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

After AAP, Delhi Congress vows to go it alone in Delhi elections

2 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Congress president Kharge accuses PM Modi of breaking unity of country

1 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi asks police officials to convert challenge posed due to digital frauds, AI into opportunity

1 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Jay Shah takes charge as Chairman of ICC

2 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment