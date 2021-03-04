Over 200 fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in Rajasthan

AMN

Record two lakh 15 thousand 213 persons were vaccinated yesterday on the third day of the Second Phase of the COVID vaccination in Rajasthan. In just three days, three lakh 73 thousand 916 people above 60 years of age have got vaccinated in the state.

Elderly people showed enthusiasm as they turned out in a large number at Vaccination Centres across the state. More than one lakh 95 thousand persons above 60 years vaccinated yesterday.

Meanwhile, more than 200 fresh cases were reported yesterday in the state after 39 days, out of which 50 case were reported in Dungarpur district alone. After one month, 40 fresh cases were also reported in Jaipur.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said in a message that COVID is not over yet and it is spreading rapidly in many states. He appealed that the people should not make any mistake during the war against Corona. Avoid crowds, wear masks and follow precautions like washing hands.