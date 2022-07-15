FreeCurrencyRates.com

Over 100 dead in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra

Published On: By

AMN

More than 100 citizens have lost lives due to various rain-related incidents in Maharashtra in this season. As per State Disaster Situation Report, A total of 102 citizens have lost lives including 3 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The highest 15 deaths are recorded in Nagpur district while 13 citizens died due to various rain-related incidents in Nashik.

Till date around 12 thousand citizens have been evacuated in the state and 73 relief camps have been set up. At present 14 teams of NDRF and 5 teams of SDRF are working in various parts of the state. NDRF has also prepositioned 13 teams while SDRF has prepositioned 3 teams in the state.

