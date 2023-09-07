Over $1.8 bn worth of assets recovered from economic offenders & fugitives in last 4 years: Dr Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh has said that over 1.8 billion US Dollar worth of assets have been recovered from economic offenders and fugitives in the last four years.



He said the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has also helped in attaching the assets of offenders worth more than 12 billion US Dollars since 2014. Mr Singh said this while addressing the first-ever International Day of Police Cooperation at CBI Headquarters in New Delhi.

He said, there has been a quantum jump in the extradition of criminals and fugitives in recent years especially after India hosted the 90th Interpol General Assembly in October 2022. The Minister said, 19 criminals and fugitives have been brought back to India so far this year.