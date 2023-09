An Integrated Command and Control Centre have been setup by the New Delhi Municipal Council, NDMC to keep an extra vigil in view of the G-20 Summit.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said, through this centre NDMC is monitoring the functioning of street lights, mechanical road sweeper vehicles, garbage disposal, environmental sensors, parking lots, as well as the movement of the traffic. He said a total of 50 staff is working round the clock at this centre.