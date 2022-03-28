Oscar awards for the year 2022 announced in LA

AMN/ WEB DESK

At the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony, Jane Campion won the Best Director Award for the film The Power of the Dog.

Ms. Campion is the first woman to ever compete in the category twice. In 1994, she was nominated for The Piano.

The sci-fi adventure film Dune, which was nominated in 10 categories, has won six awards.

The Oscar award for best-supporting actor went to Troy Kotsur for his role in “CODA.” He is the first deaf male actor ever to be nominated and to win an Oscar.

AIR correspondent reports that the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), honored the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021.

The ceremony, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, this morning, Indian time, where Awards are being given in ten categories.

These are some of the prominent awards declared so far:

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Sound: “Dune”

Best Cinematography: “Dune”

Best Documentary Short Subject: “The Queen of Basketball”

Best Visual Effects: “Dune”

Best Animated Feature: “Encanto”

Best Animated Short Film: “The Windshield Wiper”

Japanese film Drive My Car won Best International Feature.

Kenneth Branagh won the Best Original Screenplay award for Belfast.

Siân Heder wins Best adapted screenplay for CODA.

Samuel Jackson, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann will be honoured with the Honorary Academy Awards for 2022. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be handed to Danny Glover.