FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2022 08:47:03      انڈین آواز

Oscar awards for the year 2022 announced in LA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

At the 94th Academy Awards Ceremony, Jane Campion won the  Best Director  Award for the film The Power of the Dog.

Ms. Campion is the first woman to ever compete in the category twice. In 1994, she was nominated for The Piano.

The sci-fi adventure film Dune, which was nominated in 10 categories, has won six awards.

The Oscar award for best-supporting actor went to Troy Kotsur for his role in “CODA.” He is the first deaf male actor ever to be nominated and to win an Oscar.

AIR correspondent reports that the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS),   honored the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021.

The ceremony, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes,  takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, this morning, Indian time, where Awards are being given in ten categories.

These are some of the prominent awards declared so far:
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Best Sound: “Dune”
Best Cinematography: “Dune”
Best Documentary Short Subject: “The Queen of Basketball”
Best Visual Effects: “Dune”
Best Animated Feature: “Encanto”
Best Animated Short Film: “The Windshield Wiper”

Japanese film Drive My Car won Best International Feature.
Kenneth Branagh won the Best Original Screenplay award for Belfast.

Siân Heder wins Best adapted screenplay for CODA.

Samuel Jackson, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann will be honoured with the Honorary Academy Awards for 2022. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be handed to Danny Glover. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess; Arjun, Harsha and Gukesh joint leaders

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi; 27 March :  Top seed National Champion Arjun Erigaisi along with compatri ...

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi back in joint lead

Harpal Singh Bedi National Champion Arjun Erigaisi defeated International Master (IM) Shyam Nikhil to be ba ...

Hitaashee wins sixth leg of Hero WPGT with  a awesome 12-under total

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 25 March : Hitaashee Bakshi became the second player to win multiple title ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart