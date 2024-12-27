Osamu Suzuki, a legendary figure of automotive industry passes away as 94

Prime Minister Modi expressed sadness over the death of Osamu Suzuki

Osamu Suzuki, the visionary leader and mentor behind India’s Maruti Suzuki’s success, has passed away. He was 94. Praised for his foresight and risk-taking in India’s automobile industry, Suzuki forged a vital partnership with the Indian government, greatly impacting the economy and strengthening India-Japan ties.

He died on Christmas Day of lymphoma, said the company, which he steered ambitiously, during his time as either chief executive or chairman, out of its primary market of minivehicles.

The inexpensive, boxy, 660-cc cars specific to Japan benefited from generous tax breaks, but demanded a stringent reining-in of costs that proved to be a key part of the automaker’s DNA.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sadness at the passing of former Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Osamu Suzuki. In his message, Mr. Modi called him a legendary figure in the global automotive industry, saying that his visionary work reshaped global perceptions of mobility. The Prime Minister said that under his leadership, Suzuki Motor Corporation became a global powerhouse, successfully navigating challenges, and driving innovation, and expansion. He said Osamu Suzuki had a profound affection for India, and his collaboration with Maruti revolutionised the Indian automobile market.

Profile

Name Osamu Suzuki Date of Birth 30 January 1930 Residence Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture

(Birthplace: Gifu Prefecture) Final Education Mar. 1953 Graduated from the Faculty of Law, Chuo University Job History Apr. 1958 Joined Suzuki Motor Co., Ltd. Nov. 1963 Appointed as Director Dec. 1967 Appointed as Director and Managing Director Nov. 1973 Appointed as Director and Senior Managing Director June 1978 Appointed as Director and President Oct. 1990 Company name changed to Suzuki Motor Corporation June 2000 Appointed as Director and Chairman Dec. 2008 Appointed as Director and Chairman and President June 2015 Appointed as Director and Chairman June 2021 Appointed as Senior Advisor Awards Mar. 1985 Sitara-e-Pakistan award, Pakistan Nov. 1987 Medal with Blue Ribbon, Japan May 1993 Commander’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit, Hungary May 2000 The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, Japan Nov. 2002 Inducted into a Hall of Fame of Japan Automobile Hall of Fame May 2004 Commander’s Cross with the Star of the Hungarian Order of Merit, Hungary Mar. 2007 Padma Bhushan, India Mar. 2020 Grand Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit, Hungary

