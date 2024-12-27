The Indian Awaaz

Osamu Suzuki, a legendary figure of automotive industry passes away as 94

Dec 27, 2024

Prime Minister Modi expressed sadness over the death of Osamu Suzuki

AMN / WEB DESK

Osamu Suzuki, the visionary leader and mentor behind India’s Maruti Suzuki’s success, has passed away. He was 94. Praised for his foresight and risk-taking in India’s automobile industry, Suzuki forged a vital partnership with the Indian government, greatly impacting the economy and strengthening India-Japan ties.

He died on Christmas Day of lymphoma, said the company, which he steered ambitiously, during his time as either chief executive or chairman, out of its primary market of minivehicles.

The inexpensive, boxy, 660-cc cars specific to Japan benefited from generous tax breaks, but demanded a stringent reining-in of costs that proved to be a key part of the automaker’s DNA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sadness at the passing of former Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Osamu Suzuki. In his message, Mr. Modi called him a legendary figure in the global automotive industry, saying that his visionary work reshaped global perceptions of mobility. The Prime Minister said that under his leadership, Suzuki Motor Corporation became a global powerhouse, successfully navigating challenges, and driving innovation, and expansion. He said Osamu Suzuki had a profound affection for India, and his collaboration with Maruti revolutionised the Indian automobile market.

Profile

NameOsamu Suzuki
Date of Birth30 January 1930
ResidenceHamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture
(Birthplace: Gifu Prefecture)
Final EducationMar. 1953Graduated from the Faculty of Law, Chuo University
Job HistoryApr. 1958Joined Suzuki Motor Co., Ltd.
Nov. 1963Appointed as Director
Dec. 1967Appointed as Director and Managing Director
Nov. 1973Appointed as Director and Senior Managing Director
June 1978Appointed as Director and President
Oct. 1990Company name changed to Suzuki Motor Corporation
June 2000Appointed as Director and Chairman
Dec. 2008Appointed as Director and Chairman and President
June 2015Appointed as Director and Chairman
June 2021Appointed as Senior Advisor
AwardsMar. 1985Sitara-e-Pakistan award, Pakistan
Nov. 1987Medal with Blue Ribbon, Japan
May 1993Commander’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit, Hungary
May 2000The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, Japan
Nov. 2002Inducted into a Hall of Fame of Japan Automobile Hall of Fame
May 2004Commander’s Cross with the Star of the Hungarian Order of Merit, Hungary
Mar. 2007Padma Bhushan, India
Mar. 2020Grand Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit, Hungary

End

