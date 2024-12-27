Monthly Per Capita Expenditure in rural areas increases by 9% and 8% in urban areas

AMN / WEB DESK

The Monthly Per Capita Expenditure (MPCE) has increased by nine percent in rural areas and around eight percent in urban areas in 2023-24 from the level of 2022-23. According to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24 released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, the average MPCE in rural India has been estimated to be 4 thousand 122 rupees. The average MPCE in urban India has been estimated to be six thousand 996 rupees.

Akashvani correspondent reports that the survey covered over 2.6 lakh households nationwide. Data showed that rural consumption is growing faster than urban consumption, with the urban-rural consumption gap narrowing significantly. The urban-rural gap in MPCE has declined to 71 percent in 2022-23 from 84 percent in 2011-12.

The survey indicates that non-food items remain the major contributor to the household’s average monthly expenditure, with about 53 percent in the MPCE of rural areas and 60 percent in the MPCE of urban areas. It also said that beverages, refreshments, and processed food also continue to have the major expenditure share in 2023-24 in the food items basket of the rural and urban households.