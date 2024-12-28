Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has directed the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to investigate allegations of differential pricing by cab aggregators. They are allegedly charging different fares for the same rides on Android and Apple devices. In a social media post, Mr. Joshi said that he has asked CCPA to conduct a detailed inquiry into this and submit a report at the earliest. Mr. Joshi has also asked the department to look into other sectors as well, like, food delivery apps and online ticket booking apps, among others. He said the government has adopted zero tolerance for consumer exploitation.

