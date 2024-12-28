Scindia meets FM Sitharaman to discuss plans to transform India Post into profitable company

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. During the meeting, he presented the ministry’s capital expenditure demands to make India post a profit-making logistics company. Presenting a new development plan, Mr. Scindia said that the department is aiming to make maximum processes digital.

Mr. Scindia said that the focus will also be on infrastructure development and renovation of post offices as well as staff housing quarters across the nation. He also said that the department will work towards automation of processes to make it efficient and future-ready. The Minister also shared that India Post has the potential to increase market share for most of its products, increase revenue, and compete in the industry in the next five to seven years.