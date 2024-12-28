The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Scindia meets FM Sitharaman to discuss plans to transform India Post into profitable company

Dec 29, 2024
Jyotiraditya Scindia & FM Sitharaman discuss plans to transform India Post into profitable logistics company

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. During the meeting, he presented the ministry’s capital expenditure demands to make India post a profit-making logistics company. Presenting a new development plan, Mr. Scindia said that the department is aiming to make maximum processes digital.

Mr. Scindia said that the focus will also be on infrastructure development and renovation of post offices as well as staff housing quarters across the nation. He also said that the department will work towards automation of processes to make it efficient and future-ready. The Minister also shared that India Post has the potential to increase market share for most of its products, increase revenue, and compete in the industry in the next five to seven years.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India records highest-ever coal production in year 2023-24

Dec 29, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

CCPA to investigate allegations of differential pricing by cab aggregators

Dec 29, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Osamu Suzuki, a legendary figure of automotive industry passes away as 94

Dec 27, 2024

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Manmohan Singh; The Silent Statesman

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Putin apologises to Azerbaijan over ‘tragic’ passenger plane crash

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए मनमोहन सिंह, देश ने नम आंखों से कहा अलविदा

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

‘निगम बोध घाट पर अंतिम संस्कार मनमोहन सिंह का अपमान’: राहुल

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment