India records highest-ever coal production in year 2023-24

Dec 29, 2024

India has witnessed the highest ever coal production in 2023-24 year. The all-India coal production in the year 2023-24 was 997.826 Million Tonne (MT) in comparison to 893.191 Million Tonne in the year 2022-23 with a growth of about 11.71 percent.

The Ministry of coal in statement said that the country has supplied about 963.11 MT of coal till 15th of this Month.

The Ministry said, with transformative measures under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, domestic raw Coking Coal production is likely to reach 140 MT in next five years. It said, the total domestic raw coking coal production during the financial year 2023-24 is 66.821 million tonnes.

