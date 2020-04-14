Ordnance Factory Board starts supplying Coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards.

AMN

Ordnance Factory Board, OFB has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards. Manufacture of initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL Lifecare Limited, HLL is in full swing. The order will be completed in 40 days. Factories Board hAs also developed special two-metre tents which can be used for medical emergency, screening, hospital triage and quarantine purposes. These are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel and aluminium alloy. Supplies have already started.

Manufacture of hand sanitiser is on war footing and more than 70 thousand litres have already been supplied to different agencies.

Two test facilities for blood penetration test has been established at Chennai and Kanpur.

Around 280 beds in 10 hospitals have been set aside for isolation. This has been done as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requirement. The OFB is also trying to produce face masks as per pilot order quantity placed by HLL. More than 90 thousand non-medical masks have been manufactured and distributed. Testing facilities for medical masks would also be in place by this week.