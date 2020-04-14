Latest News

4,53,289 people recovered from coronavirus
India extends lockdown till 3rd May
World’s largest postal service turns lifesaver
COVID 19: death toll rises to 1,19,686
Trump claims ‘total’ power to lift lockdown
Coronavirus: UK Government not to relax lockdown this week
UK: Nurse who treated Boris Johnson ‘should be given medal’

Ordnance Factory Board starts supplying Coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards.

AMN

Ordnance Factory Board, OFB has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards. Manufacture of initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL Lifecare Limited, HLL is in full swing. The order will be completed in 40 days. Factories Board hAs also developed special two-metre tents which can be used for medical emergency, screening, hospital triage and quarantine purposes. These are made up of waterproof fabric, mild steel and aluminium alloy. Supplies have already started.

Manufacture of hand sanitiser is on war footing and more than 70 thousand litres have already been supplied to different agencies.

Two test facilities for blood penetration test has been established at Chennai and Kanpur.

Around 280 beds in 10 hospitals have been set aside for isolation. This has been done as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requirement. The OFB is also trying to produce face masks as per pilot order quantity placed by HLL. More than 90 thousand non-medical masks have been manufactured and distributed. Testing facilities for medical masks would also be in place by this week.

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

