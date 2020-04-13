Latest News

Cash support provided to 32 crore beneficiaries through DBT under PMGKY

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Government has provided cash support of over 29 thousand crore rupees to more than 32 crore beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package announced in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak. Out of this, around 15 thousand crore rupees have been directly transferred to over seven crore farmers under PM – KISAN scheme, around 10 thousand crore rupees to around 20 crore PM Jan Dhan Yojana women account holders and over three thousand crore rupees to more than two crore building and other construction workers so far.

Over one thousand four hundred crore rupees have been transferred in the accounts of around three crore Divyang, senior citizens and aged widows by the Centre. As part of this package, the Government had also announced free food grains and other benefits to women, poor senior citizens and others.

Under this measure, 20.11 Lakh tonnes of food grains have been lifted by 31 States and Union Territories so far out of 40 Lakh tonnes for the month of April. 2.65 lakh tonnes has been distributed by 16 States and UTs to 5.29 Crore beneficiaries covered by 1.19 Crore Ration cards as April month entitlement. A total of 3,985 tonnes of Pulses have also been dispatched to various states. 97.8 lakh free Gas Cylinders to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries have been delivered. Government has also allowed non- refundable advance of 75 percent of outstanding balance or three months’ wages, whichever is lower to the EPFO members and under it 2.1 lakh members of EPFO have availed online withdrawal of 510 crores till now.

Under the MNREGA scheme, Centre has notified increased rate on the 1st of this month and in the current financial year, around 20 lakh person’s man-days of work generated. Further, 7100 crore rupees have been released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material.

