DoT’s R&D takes over allocation of IMEI to mobile manufacturers

Sanjay Singh / New Delhi

After the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in took over the issuing and management of IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) allocation for mobile phones in January this year, has now been taken over by a new system called Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction (ICDR) system, that has been developed by DoT’s R&D unit, Centre for Development of Telematics.

The process was earlier managed by Mobile Standard Alliance of India (MSAI), the erstwhile Indian reporting body of global industry body Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA). The DoT has in 2015 banned the import of phones with duplicate IMEI numbers.

The IMEI number is a unique serial number which is assigned to each mobile, it includes smartphones and feature phones. It is allocated by GSMA and organisations authorised by it.

DoT had in its communications through a letter dated January 28, 2020 told the industry bodies and related government departments taking over the issuing and management of IMEI.

Last year in September, DoT has asked handset manufacturers in India to submit the data of distinctive identification numbers of their smartphones and feature phones they make in India. It has cited safety issues as well.

This 15-digit identification code referred to as IMEI is and its distinctive quantity is connected to each cellular system is given by global telecom body GSMA. Last year, the government had launched a portal that may assist customers to detect their misplaced or stolen mobile phones.

