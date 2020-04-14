BSNL CMD given additional charge of MTNL

Sanjay Singh / New Delhi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Chairman and Managing Director ( CMD), Pravin Kumar Purwar has been given an additional charge of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) for six months.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had cleared for additional charge of the post of chairman and managing director (CMD), MTNL to Pravin Kumar Purwar, who is the CMD of BSNL.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) through a notification stated that CMD, BSNL will take over additional charge of MTNL with immediate effect for a period of six months from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The decision would help enable enable BSNL and MTNL to merge together and is part of the overall revival scheme.

Last year in October 2019, the Cabinet approved a mega rescue package for the BSNL and MTNL, the two state-owned telecom companies.

Purwar will not be entitled remuneration for his new additional role at MTNL. Purwar, additional head of MTNL comes after replaces MTNL’s Sunil Kumar who also headed Human Resources (HR).

Before joining BSNL, Purwar held the top post at state-run MTNL. While MTNL operates in Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL operates pan India, other than the two cities where MTNL operates.

Purwar was appointed CMD, BSNL on July 1 last year following superannuation of Anupam Srivastava.

Purwar, is a 1990-batch Indian P&T Accounts & Finance Service officer. He would retire on June 30, 2025.

ENDS–