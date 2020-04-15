Latest News

Agricultural activities, health services, financial institutions to be operational from April 20

AMN / NEW DELHI

A Revised Guidelines issued by the Centre to be followed in the Second Phase of Lockdown have come into effect from today. Government has allowed certain relaxations in the notified services from 20th of April in areas without Hotspots. A series of directives have been put in place to ensure a strict compliance of lockdown.

All agricultural and horticultural activities such as farming operations by farmers and farm workers in field will remain fully functional. The agencies for procurement of agricultural products, including Minimum Support Price operations, will be at work. Mandis operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee or as notified by the states will be allowed to operate. Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts and repairs will remain open.

Manufacturing, distribution and retail of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds have been permitted to remain open. Movement harvesting and sowing related machines within and across the states is allowed. Operation of the fishing aquaculture industry, movement of fish and fish products and workers of all these activities are allowed. The guideline also allows operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations with maximum of 50 per cent workers. In case of Animal Husbandry, activities like collection, processing, distribution, and sale of milk and its products by milk processing plants including transport and supply chain are permitted.

Poultry farms, livestock farming activity are allowed. Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants and operation of animal shelter homes are permitted. Besides, MNREGA works are alowed with strict implementation of social distancing.and priority to be given under MGNREGA to irrigation and water conservation. The move is aimed at facilitating the agriculture and related activities.

