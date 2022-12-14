FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Dec 2022 03:03:40      انڈین آواز

Opposition walk out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese aggression

Published On: By
file

Staff Reporter

The Rajya Sabha today witnessed a protest over the Indo-China border issue. When the House met this morning, opposition parties including Congress, RJD, Left and others demanded a discussion over the issue.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, they want a detailed discussion over the Chinese aggression as it is a matter of national security.

On Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on the face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops at Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, he said, mere statement on this matter is not enough.

He accused the government of running away from discussion. Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said, the Leader of the Opposition was given the opportunity to speak on this matter yesterday.

Later, opposition parties including Congress, RJD, Left, TMC, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, AAP and others staged a walkout from the House.

In Lok Sabha also, members from Congress, TMC, DMK and others staged a walkout for not allowing discussion over the issue. Earlier, in the morning, Opposition leaders held a meeting and chalked out their strategy in Parliament over the India-China border issue.

The meeting, convened by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge was attended by DMK leader TR Baalu, Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena, Binoy Viswam of CPM, and others.

