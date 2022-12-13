Opposition raising issue of India-China face-off to avoid question on FCRA violation by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Amit Shah

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah today alleged that Opposition is raising the issue of India- China face-off to avoid the question on Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, FCRA violation by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Talking to media outside Parliament, he said, the Foundation had received grant of 1.35 crore rupees from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007, which was not appropriate as per FCRA.

He said, the government has cancelled its registration as per the rule. He said, a question was listed in the Lok Sabha about it but Congress and other opposition parties disrupted the proceedings. He added that till the time Narendra Modi government is in power, no one can capture even an inch of Indian soil.