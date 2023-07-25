इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jul 2023 03:10:43      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Opposition MPs stages Night Protest in Parliament complex over Manipur crisis

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Leaders of opposition alliance INDIA will continue their Dharna in the Parliament premises through the night against the suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh and over their demand that the prime minister open the debate on Manipur in the House.

The protest, which began on Monday morning, will see leaders of the INDIA alliance taking turns with a team sitting near the Gandhi statue through the night, senior leaders said, adding the protest will continue on Tuesday as well.

Holding ‘INDIA for Manipur’ placards, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress MPs were seen holding a silent protest at 11 pm. They will spend the night there.

Earlier today, the Congress said parliament did not function for a third day because of the “continued refusal” of the government to accept INDIA’s demand for a “comprehensive statement” by PM Modi in both the houses on the Manipur crisis.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday as the opposition shouted ‘Modi Sarkar Shame Shame’, ‘PM Modi Jawab Do’, ‘Manipur Wants Justice’ slogans. Notably, the first two days of the monsoon session last week saw a similar ruckus leading to nearly zero functioning of Parliament.

Earlier in the day, in Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh for the remainder of the monsoon session for “repeatedly violating” the Chair’s directives.

The opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha staged a sit-in protest against the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart