Opposition MPs stages Night Protest in Parliament complex over Manipur crisis

Leaders of opposition alliance INDIA will continue their Dharna in the Parliament premises through the night against the suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh and over their demand that the prime minister open the debate on Manipur in the House.

The protest, which began on Monday morning, will see leaders of the INDIA alliance taking turns with a team sitting near the Gandhi statue through the night, senior leaders said, adding the protest will continue on Tuesday as well.

Holding ‘INDIA for Manipur’ placards, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress MPs were seen holding a silent protest at 11 pm. They will spend the night there.

Earlier today, the Congress said parliament did not function for a third day because of the “continued refusal” of the government to accept INDIA’s demand for a “comprehensive statement” by PM Modi in both the houses on the Manipur crisis.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday as the opposition shouted ‘Modi Sarkar Shame Shame’, ‘PM Modi Jawab Do’, ‘Manipur Wants Justice’ slogans. Notably, the first two days of the monsoon session last week saw a similar ruckus leading to nearly zero functioning of Parliament.

Earlier in the day, in Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh for the remainder of the monsoon session for “repeatedly violating” the Chair’s directives.

The opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha staged a sit-in protest against the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.