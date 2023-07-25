इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jul 2023 06:34:16      انڈین آواز
PM Modi condemns opposition for disrupting Parliament session

Published On:

staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the opposition parties for continuously disrupting the ongoing Parliament session, and said, he has never seen such a direction-less opposition.

He criticized the opposition saying that their behaviour shows that they had made up their mind to remain in the opposition in the coming years. Mr. Modi stated this while addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting held at Parliament House complex.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, the Prime Minister stressed that efforts should be made to make the country developed by 2047. He said Mr. Modi also asked to organise the Har Ghar Tiranga programme on 15th August in every assembly constituency.
 
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad informed that the Prime Minister expressed confidence that his government will again come into power in 2024.
 
The meeting was attended by several Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadakari, Piyush Goyal, and Anurag Singh Thakur and BJP MPs.

