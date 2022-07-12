FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2022 01:36:13      انڈین آواز

Opposition MPs Seek Withdrawal of Agnipath Scheme at Parliamentary Panel’s Meet

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Animesh Singh / NEW DELHI

Opposition MPs from the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today sought withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme during a meeting of the Parliamentary consultative committee on defence, which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The MPs comprising Adhir Ranjan Choudhury of the Congress and Sougata Roy of TMC among others, told the Defence Minister that the Government should take back the scheme and also pointed out that due to rising unemployment, lakhs of youth had applied for a handful of vacancies advertised under the Agnipath scheme, sources aware of the development, said.

During the meeting of the 21 member consultative committee, which was rescheduled for today from its earlier date of July 8, the members were shown a presentation on the scheme by the Defence Minister.

Interestingly though, even as a clutch of Opposition MPs sought the scheme’s withdrawal in a written statement which they presented to the Defence Minister during the meeting, Congress MP Manish Tewari – who had last month lauded the Agnipath scheme – did not sign the statement.

The meeting, which discussed the Agnipath recruitment scheme, focussing on how millions of youth had shown interest in it, was questioned by the Opposition MPs, sources added.

Sources informed that the MPs called for its withdrawal, citing reasons that recruits or “Agniveers”, who will leave the defence services after the completion of their four-year tenure, will be rendered jobless and this could lead to growing frustration among them, a situation which could be an impediment to national security.

Apparently, sources said, references of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination last week, were also made to highlight the point during the meeting, by the Opposition MPs.

The Opposition MPs further pointed out that the very fact that millions of candidates had applied for a select number of vacancies in the armed forces, showed how unemployment was rampant in the country.

The Government on its part said that the Agnipath scheme was a major reform measure to make the defence forces leaner and younger.

Last week, this portal had reported that the consultative committee on defence’s meeting was postponed for today, after it was originally supposed to be held on July 8, 2022.

It was supposed to discuss the controversial Agnipath scheme, however it was later informed that the meeting would discuss the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s Hockey World Cup: India crashes out as Spain makes to the Quarterfinals with 1-0 win

By Harpal Singh Bedi At the end it was a heart break as India crashed out of contention going down 0-1 to h ...

Rajini Krishnan records fourth win, KY Ahamed clinches a thriller at National Motorcycle Racing

Harpal Singh Bedi Rajini Krishnan and Sarvesh Balappa  raced to their fourth straight victories, KY Ahamed ...


 Women World Cup Hockey: It is do or die for India as they take on Spain in a crossover match

Harpal Singh Bedi It is do or die scenario for India as they face Spain in the Women’s Hockey World Cup ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart