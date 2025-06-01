Operation Shield: Civil Defence Mock Drills Held in Gujarat’s Border Districts

As part of Operation Shield, Civil Defence mock drills are being carried out in various districts of Gujarat on Saturday, including the border areas of Kutch, Banaskantha, and Patan. The drills include the evacuation of civilians following sirens, as well as relief and rescue operations during simulated emergency situations.



A blackout rehearsal is also being conducted in several districts of Gujarat this evening. The district administrations have urged all citizens to voluntarily participate and cooperate during the blackout. The exercise aims to enhance civil defence emergency preparedness in light of security threats and to test the effectiveness of existing civil defence mechanisms.